Google Meet gets automatic transcription feature: What it does?

Another feature coming to Google Meet is the companion mode that allows users to raise a hand, create polls and more from a laptop. Google says that “this mode will give in-room attendees the ability to fully participate by raising their hand, chatting, or asking questions from their phone while leveraging the in-room audio and video." The company is also bringing automatic framing in Meet. with this feature, participants in the video tile will have a choice to frame themselves prior to the meeting. In addition, Google Meet users will now be able to join or start a meeting directly from Jamboard on the web to kickstart collaboration. This will make it easier for users to seamlessly present jam and start collaborating. It is available on the web.