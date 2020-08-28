Google Meet, Google Duo get support for TVs, smart displays

Google Duo and Google Meet had introduced numerous changes since the lockdown period started earlier this year in order to cater to the increasing demand and the new normal of virtual meetings. The video conferencing platforms increased the number of participants, enhanced the quality of the calls and introduced other features as well. Now, the platform is adding more features in the list and is introducing support for TVs. With the new feature, users will be able to take video calls to the big screen.

Google Duo and Google Meet had introduced numerous changes since the lockdown period started earlier this year in order to cater to the increasing demand and the new normal of virtual meetings. The video conferencing platforms increased the number of participants, enhanced the quality of the calls and introduced other features as well. Now, the platform is adding more features in the list and is introducing support for TVs. With the new feature, users will be able to take video calls to the big screen.

Google Meet

Google Meet Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

With Google Meet on Cast, the user can turn any room in the house into a conference room, using a TV or a smart display.

Meet and Cast can also pair up in distance learning scenarios. Students can view their classmates and lesson plans on the big screen while working from their laptops, and teachers can get a broader view of their students on a call.

To get started, the user will need to have a Google account and update to the latest version of Chrome. They’ll also need a Chromecast device with the latest firmware installed. Google Cast functionality is available for all Meet users, and casting works on Chromecast, TVs with built-in Chromecasts and Nest displays.

Google Duo

Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks. With Google Duo, the user can initiate one-on-one and group calls from the TV, and if the TV doesn't have a camera built-in, one can simply plug in a USB camera.

Topics Google