NEW DELHI: Google wants to leverage the enormous install base of Gmail to drive up use of Google Meet, earlier known as Hangouts. Google has decided to integrate Meet with Gmail on Android and iOS, and will make the video conferencing platform available through a dedicated tab within Gmail to G Suite users.

This means users can join or start video meetings directly from Gmail and won't have to install the Meet app on their phone. Meet tab in Gmail is already available on desktop.

Those who have joined or started a video call on Meet app will remain in Meet and will not be redirected to Gmail. This means that the Meet app isn't going away either.

It makes sense considering the huge traction it has been getting during the lockdown period.

The Meet- Gmail integration will start rolling out to G Suite in July, Google said in a blog post.

Offering Meet with Gmail will make life a lot easier for users, especially for those who are already using more than one video conferencing platform like Zoom or Microsoft Teams and don't want to install another. Gmail with its 1.5 billion monthly active users is one of the leading email platforms and is available by default on all Android smartphones.

As lockdown and fear of virus restricted mobility, people started using video conferencing platforms more than ever for practically everything, be it team/client meetings, attending classrooms or consulting doctors.

Lesser known platforms like Zoom became the go-to platforms for many until reports of Zoombombing surfaced. Those issues have been addressed and the platform is back in favour with many.

The number of daily meeting participants on Zoom peaked at 300 million in April 2020, as compared to 10 million in December 2019.





Microsoft's Teams' also saw a huge surge in traffic. In April, the number of daily active users on Teams grew by 70% to more than 75 million in a month.

Not the one to be left behind, Google Meet had a successful stint too during lockdown. By the end of April, Meet had roughly added 3 million new users each day and seen a 30% increase in usage since January. Over 100 million people were participating in Meet meetings every day, according to Google.

