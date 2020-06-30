Google Meet to soon have background blur effect feature to video calls

NEW DELHI : Users of Google’s video conferencing app Meet will soon be able to add photos or a blur effect to backgrounds on their video calls, according to a report by The Verge. Its users will be able to either choose their own image or pick from several default options.

The technology giant is also working on various other features such as realtime captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 meeting participants that would make its video conferencing app more competitive against rivals such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

The technology giant is also working on various other features such as realtime captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 meeting participants that would make its video conferencing app more competitive against rivals such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Google recently introduced a group calling feature on Nest Hub Max where users can make group video calls with Duo and the Meet app. The Nest users can spontaneously check in with family or friends for up to 32 people on Duo or work meetings with up to 100 people via Meet, with just a simple voice command from Google Assistant.

Recently, Google Meet received Artificial Intelligence (AI) noise cancellation feature update to help users reduce the background noise. The noise cancellation feature uses a Machine Learning (ML) model that is capable of differentiating between noise and speech.

Last month, the search engine also integrated Meet with Gmail on Android and iOS. After which its video conferencing feature will be available in Gmail to G Suite users. Through this users will be able to join or start video conference from Gmail and won't have a need to install Meet on their smartphones.