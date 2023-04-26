Google, Microsoft top expectations as AI rivalry heats up3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 05:40 AM IST
Google has found itself under pressure due to a general slowdown in advertising spending, over-hiring during a Covid-era boom and a major challenge by Microsoft on artificial intelligence.
Google parent company Alphabet beat market expectations in the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of $15 billion, the company said on Tuesday, in a sign that the search engine behemoth is regaining its footing.
