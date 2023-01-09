Google might need to be un-Google-like

Per a report by CNBC last month, Google is adopting a new employee-ranking system that would result in more workers getting lower performance scores, and thus being more likely to be “managed out." The company has never done large-scale layoffs in its core business; a major head-count reduction in 2013 was the result of cuts in the Motorola business the company then owned. The idea of mass layoffs strike deep at the heart of the company’s employee-centric culture. Google used its first initial public offering fling in 2004 to tout some of its perks—including “meals free of charge, doctors and washing machines"—as a competitive advantage to keep workers engaged and productive. “Expect us to add benefits rather than pare them down over time," the filing read.