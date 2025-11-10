Google Nano Banan 2 images are going viral even before launch: Check out the top 5 examples

Google launched its Gemini 2.5 Flash model, AKA Nano Banana, a few months ago. The model gained a lot of attention on social media owing to its ability to make complex edits to images while also generating new images with natural-language commands. However, if social media chatter is to be believed, Google’s new image-generation model is all but here, and some users have begun sharing examples of its improved abilities.

As per tipster Testing Catalog News on X (formerly Twitter), the new model will excel at text rendering, infographics, world knowledge, charts, and following instructions.

Social media users say that Nano Banana 2 was listed for a short while on some platforms before being taken down by Google.

Leaks suggest that the model could make its debut as early as this week and come with support for a broader range of outputs like 1K, 2K, 4K and such. There could also be expanded support for aspect ratios like 9:16 or 16:9 and more.

Notably, while Nano Banana excelled at many tasks, one persistent criticism of the model was that it did not follow instructions about aspect ratio correctly. In contrast, other image generators like Qwen allow users to choose different resolutions during image generation.

Google is also constantly being tipped to release its Gemini 3.0 model, and some rumours suggest that Nano Banana 2 could even use the new model for image generation.

What are users generating with Nano Banana 2? While there is no confirmation yet from Google on whether it did actually “accidentally” release the Nano Banana 2 model on some forums, social media is filled with various images generated by users.

A common problem with image generators has been their inability to accurately represent time on analogue clocks, which almost always show 10:10. This is said to be because watches and clocks in commercial photographs are universally set to this time. However, users say Nano Banana 2 is able to generate time accurately.

Meanwhile, current AI image generators can create images of websites or UIs based on text descriptions, but they usually contain layout inaccuracies or text imperfections. Social media users also shared examples of how Nano Banana 2 could generate images that created a full webpage screenshot inside a browser without much issue.

A user shared an image US President Donald Trump, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin on what seems like an old monitor.