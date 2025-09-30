Google Nano Banana trend: 50 AI prompts to transform men’s selfies into retro-golden Durga Puja portraits

As Navratri and Durga Puja festivities sweep the country, social media platforms are witnessing a striking new creative trend: AI-generated festival portraits. Using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI tool, thousands of young Indians are transforming everyday selfies into stylised, Pinterest-ready portraits that blend traditional clothing, glowing pandals and retro Bollywood lighting.

From Instagram carousels to WhatsApp forwards, these digitally crafted visuals have become a form of virtual celebration, especially popular among the younger generation seeking to showcase cultural pride with a modern twist.

One viral thread has added fresh momentum to the movement. Shreya Yadav, an X user posting under the handle @ShreyaYadav___, shared a detailed guide of 50 AI prompts exclusively designed for men, crafted to generate dreamy festival portraits that capture the essence of both Gujarati and Bengali traditions.

Her post, titled “🔱 Durga Puja Retro Golden Aesthetic Only for Men 🔱”, quickly caught attention for its creative specificity. Alongside a reminder to “follow” and instructions to use Gemini AI, Yadav published an exhaustive list of portrait prompts ranging from devotional offerings before idols to cinematic dhunuchi dance captures. Below is the full thread of 50 prompts exactly as shared by Yadav:

50 AI prompts for men to turn selfies into vintage-style Durga Puja portraits: 1. Regal man in cream-red sherwani with zari embroidery, standing before Maa Durga idol with chalchitra glowing, holding a diya tray in devotion.

2. Cinematic portrait: Sherwani man performing dhunuchi naach in front of Maa Durga idol, golden smoke swirling dramatically around both.

3. Golden retro aura: Man offering hibiscus flowers at the feet of Maa Durga, dupatta glowing in diya light.

4. Nostalgic frame: Sherwani man blowing conch shell as Maa Durga’s eyes shine fiercely from idol behind.

5. Regal festive capture: Man holding sparkler while Maa Durga idol with lion and weapons towers in background.

6. Warm tones: Sherwani man lighting rows of diyas placed before Maa Durga murti, kada shining bright.

7. Vintage aesthetic: Close-up of man’s folded hands full of sindoor, Maa Durga idol blurred behind in smoke haze.

8. Regal aura: Sherwani man offering sweets to Maa Durga idol decorated with marigold garlands.

9. Festive frame: Man adjusting dupatta while standing in front of massive Durga pandal idol, fireworks above.

10. Retro cinematic shot: Sherwani man mid-step in dhunuchi naach, Maa Durga idol glowing with chandeliers.

11. Golden aura: Man kneeling on floor, diya in hand, gazing upwards at Maa Durga idol’s radiant face.

12. Dramatic mood: Sherwani man lighting incense sticks, smoke curling around Maa Durga idol’s trishul.

13. Regal festive portrait: Man with folded hands in prayer, Maa Durga idol and lion glowing behind.

14. Warm nostalgic vibe: Sherwani man offering lotus flowers into thali before Maa Durga idol.

15. Cinematic shot: Man surrounded by smoke, blowing conch before Maa Durga idol decorated with lights.

16. Regal aura: Sherwani man carrying brass kalash in front of Maa Durga pandal idol glowing in soft gold.

17. Dramatic golden frame: Man dancing with dhunuchi smoke as Maa Durga idol watches from behind.

18. Nostalgic portrait: Sherwani man placing hibiscus at Maa Durga’s feet surrounded by candles.

19. Vintage aesthetic: Man holding sparkler with Maa Durga idol’s weapons visible in background glow.

20. Regal tones: Sherwani man seated cross-legged before Maa Durga idol, diya tray resting on lap.

21. Cinematic aura: Sherwani man offering sindoor plate to Maa Durga idol glowing with chandeliers.

22. Warm festive portrait: Man with kada shining, holding diya near Maa Durga idol’s lion statue.

23. Regal frame: Sherwani man in folded hands prayer before towering Durga idol with chalchitra arch.

24. Golden aura: Man lighting diya stand in pandal with Maa Durga idol blurred in background smoke.

25. Nostalgic mood: Sherwani man playing dhaak, while Maa Durga idol glows above him.

26. Regal tones: Man holding incense, smoke rising around Maa Durga idol’s weapons.

27. Dramatic aesthetic: Sherwani man surrounded by sparklers, standing before Durga idol’s radiant face.

28. Golden cinematic vibe: Man placing sweets on offering plate before Maa Durga idol.

29. Regal portrait: Sherwani man standing in golden light of diyas, Maa Durga idol glowing faintly behind.

30. Nostalgic aura: Man with folded hands, sparkler glow reflecting off Maa Durga idol’s crown.

31. Warm tones: Sherwani man pouring ghee into lamp placed before Maa Durga idol.

32. Regal festive aesthetic: Man smiling softly while standing near Maa Durga idol glowing in background.

33. Cinematic portrait: Sherwani man holding diya tray high towards Maa Durga idol’s face.

34. Dramatic golden aura: Man’s dupatta flowing in smoke haze, Maa Durga idol behind lit with chandeliers.

35. Regal tones: Sherwani man performing aarti with brass lamp before Maa Durga idol.

36. Nostalgic vibe: Close-up of man’s kada glowing as he places sindoor at Maa Durga idol’s feet.

37. Regal retro portrait: Sherwani man surrounded by marigolds, Maa Durga idol towering behind.

38. Cinematic tones: Man bowing with folded hands, Durga idol with lion and weapons glowing behind smoke.

39. Warm golden aura: Sherwani man lighting incense stick with diya flame before Maa Durga idol.

40. Dramatic shot: Man holding sparkler in smoky pandal, Maa Durga idol glowing behind in haze.

41. Regal tones: Sherwani man mid-step in dhunuchi dance, Durga idol’s giant eyes shining through smoke.

AI-generated retro golden style portrait of a man celebrating Durga Puja.

42. Vintage aura: Man arranging diyas along alpana design before Maa Durga idol.

43. Cinematic aesthetic: Sherwani man offering hibiscus into thali as Durga idol glows faintly above.

44. Regal golden portrait: Man holding diya near chest, reflection of Maa Durga idol visible in flame.

45. Dramatic capture: Sherwani man blowing conch, smoke halo glowing around Maa Durga idol’s face.

46. Warm tones: Man surrounded by dhakis, playing drum in front of Maa Durga idol decorated richly.

47. Regal aura: Sherwani man offering coconut in brass kalash before Maa Durga idol glowing softly.

48. Cinematic vibe: Man’s silhouette against firework sky, Maa Durga idol glowing faint in pandal below.

49. Golden nostalgic portrait: Man holding diya tray close-up, Durga idol blurred behind in soft smoke.

