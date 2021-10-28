Google needs to think old school with its new phone

But better distribution could make a big difference. This has long been a weak point for Google’s phones in the U.S., where approximately 70% of handset sales takes place through retail channels controlled by the major wireless carriers. Google has long had a strong relationship with Verizon, and earlier this year it struck deals with AT&T and T-Mobile to use Google’s messaging app on the Android phones they sell. Cliff Maldonado of BayStreet Research says those deals should result in Google doing “much more volume" at two carriers where the handset has been historically weak. Both AT&T and T-Mobile have put strong promotional programs in place for the new Pixel phones.