Google Nest hub, Apple watch and the pros and cons of sleep tracking
- More gadgets are being designed for the bedroom. Experts say they won’t necessarily help you get more restful sleep, though some detect signs of sleep apnea.
I’ve been sleeping with my gadgets—five of them.
These sensors on my nightstand, under my mattress and on my wrists automatically capture all sorts of information overnight. I’m swimming in a sea of data—time in bed, time asleep, time it took to fall asleep, number of disturbances, percentage in light and deep sleep, snoring instances, average heart rate, average breaths a minute. The goal of all this: fix my groggy mornings.
