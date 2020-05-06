Google Nest makes two-factor authentication compulsory for all users

Google Nest has announced new security features to enhance safety and security. The company has introduced two-factor authentication . All Nest users will have to enroll in two-factor authentication to further protect their account, starting this month.

When a user tries to log in with the user ID and password, they will receive a six-digit verification code on their email from accounts@nest.com . The user will only be able to access the account after entering the six digit code.

Google claimed that this code is to verify that it is actually the user who is trying to access their account, and without this code, one won't be able to log in.

Users that have already opted for the two-step authentication will continue as is but the change will apply to any users who have not registered for it via a phone number, or who have not migrated to a Google account.

"Your privacy and security are important to us, and adding this feature will reduce the likelihood of an unauthorized person accessing your Nest account, even if they have your Nest username and password," the company said in a statement.

Google notes that before it makes this security change, it will notify users that the feature has launched.

"Before making this security change, we will let you know when this feature has launched. However, until then, ensure you can still access the email associated with your Nest account," the search engine giant added.

The new changes were announced earlier this year in response to reports of Nest cameras being hacked in the US.

