Google rolls out new update for Chrome on iOS: Lens in search bar, direct save to Drive & more — All you need to know
Chrome for iOS introduces new features like saving content to Google Drive and Photos, enhanced image searches with Google Lens, Shopping Insights for better deals, and quick map access for addresses, all aimed at improving user experience on iPhones and iPads.
Google has in a blogpost on November 12 announced four new updates for Chrome on iOS devices — iPhones and iPads. These include saving online content to Google Drive and Google Photos, Shopping Insights and Google Lens functions for Chrome on iOS.
