Google November Pixel Drop brings Gemini AI to Pixel 10, custom widgets and Hindi message summaries

Google has begun rolling out the Pixel Drop for November 2026, which includes a variety of new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, customisation options and connectivity enhancements for Pixel devices, including smartphones and smartwatches. The update, announced on November 10, brings Google's Gemini Intelligence to the Pixel 10 series, plus new Gboard voice-typing features, AI-powered widgets and better notification summaries.

The update aims to go further in personalising Pixel gadgets and automating what are often mundane tasks, such as booking rides, food orders, and handling messages. The rollout has started and will gradually move to eligible devices over the next few weeks, Google said. The availability of features will differ by device model and region.

Gemini Intelligence arrives on Pixel 10 series The biggest addition is Gemini Intelligence for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It includes an upgrade of voice typing in Gboard called Rambler. It automatically eliminates filler words, fixes self-corrections and formats spoken sentences.

Rambler can also be used to chat in several languages, which is useful for those who use Hindi and English while talking.

Gemini can also complete multi-step tasks, like ordering groceries, booking rides, ordering food and finding restaurant reservations. With the official announcement from Google, these features are now available in India, the UK and Japan.

Google introduces AI-powered custom widgets The November Pixel Drop also allows users to create personalised widgets by describing what they want. These can include monthly spending trackers, sports-themed widgets and countdowns that automatically display flight and reservation details.

Google is also rolling out new styles of icons that are applied in the same way to app icons and are expanding customisation of the home screen.

Pixel Search and notification summaries get smarter Pixel Search is now available on Pixel 6 and newer devices. It enables users to search their phone for pictures, emails, messages, calendar and device settings.

Google's conversation summaries are also rolling out to German, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi and Traditional Chinese. The feature provides shorter summaries of lengthy conversations, helping users catch up on important messages.

Additionally, HiLight now works with Google Messages. If the phone is set face down, it can glow when a message arrives from a favourite contact.

Pixel Watch gets guided workouts and easier unlocking Step-by-step workout directions are being provided for Pixel Watch 3 and newer models. Users can track fitness data directly from their watch and follow exercise routines, record repetitions and weights and more.

Google is also introducing automatic unlocking for Pixel Watch users. The watch can be unlocked automatically, without needing a PIN or pattern, when a paired phone is nearby and unlocked. The feature is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Google launches Pixel Tag In addition to the software improvements, Google has also announced the release of Pixel Tag, a small tracking device that helps users find their way to their belongings. It is compatible with Google's Find Hub network, which brings together over a billion Android devices, and with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) for directional guidance within a radius of 250 metres.