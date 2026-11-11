Google November Pixel Drop brings Gemini AI to Pixel 10, custom widgets and Hindi message summaries

Google has begun rolling out the Pixel Drop for November 2026, which includes a variety of new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, customisation options and connectivity enhancements for Pixel devices, including smartphones and smartwatches. The update, announced on November 10, brings Google's Gemini Intelligence to the Pixel 10 series, plus new Gboard voice-typing features, AI-powered widgets and better notification summaries.

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The update aims to go further in personalising Pixel gadgets and automating what are often mundane tasks, such as booking rides, food orders, and handling messages. The rollout has started and will gradually move to eligible devices over the next few weeks, Google said. The availability of features will differ by device model and region.

Gemini Intelligence arrives on Pixel 10 series The biggest addition is Gemini Intelligence for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It includes an upgrade of voice typing in Gboard called Rambler. It automatically eliminates filler words, fixes self-corrections and formats spoken sentences.

Rambler can also be used to chat in several languages, which is useful for those who use Hindi and English while talking.

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Gemini can also complete multi-step tasks, like ordering groceries, booking rides, ordering food and finding restaurant reservations. With the official announcement from Google, these features are now available in India, the UK and Japan.

Google introduces AI-powered custom widgets The November Pixel Drop also allows users to create personalised widgets by describing what they want. These can include monthly spending trackers, sports-themed widgets and countdowns that automatically display flight and reservation details.

Google is also rolling out new styles of icons that are applied in the same way to app icons and are expanding customisation of the home screen.

Pixel Search and notification summaries get smarter Pixel Search is now available on Pixel 6 and newer devices. It enables users to search their phone for pictures, emails, messages, calendar and device settings.

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Google's conversation summaries are also rolling out to German, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi and Traditional Chinese. The feature provides shorter summaries of lengthy conversations, helping users catch up on important messages.

Additionally, HiLight now works with Google Messages. If the phone is set face down, it can glow when a message arrives from a favourite contact.

Pixel Watch gets guided workouts and easier unlocking Step-by-step workout directions are being provided for Pixel Watch 3 and newer models. Users can track fitness data directly from their watch and follow exercise routines, record repetitions and weights and more.

Google is also introducing automatic unlocking for Pixel Watch users. The watch can be unlocked automatically, without needing a PIN or pattern, when a paired phone is nearby and unlocked. The feature is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

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Google launches Pixel Tag In addition to the software improvements, Google has also announced the release of Pixel Tag, a small tracking device that helps users find their way to their belongings. It is compatible with Google's Find Hub network, which brings together over a billion Android devices, and with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) for directional guidance within a radius of 250 metres.

Pixel Tag goes on sale on November 11, 2026, starting at $29.99 (approximately ₹2,700) for one unit and $99.99 (approximately ₹9,000) for a four-pack, before taxes and local pricing adjustments.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.