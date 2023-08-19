Google One rolls out Dark Web Report feature. How is it useful to Indian users?1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Google is launching the Dark Web Report feature for Google One subscribers in India to monitor personal information on the dark web and protect against fraudulent activities. It sends alerts if personal information is detected and provides guidance on how to protect data.
American tech giant Google is rolling out the Dark Web Report feature to its Google One subscribers in India. This feature is designed to enable users to monitor their personal information on the dark web, which is known for its use by hackers and wrongdoers to engage in unlawful activities such as trading sensitive personal data.