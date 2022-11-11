Google One VPN comes to Windows and Mac: What is it and what are the benefits

Google One VPN service is now available on Windows and Mac laptops. The company has rolled out One VPN desktop apps for both Windows and Mac computers. A VPN or a virtual private network makes internet connection more secure and provides both encrypted transit and IP address. Google One VPN till date was available for Android devices. It was recently expanded to iOS devices. Google says that it "will never use your VPN connection to track, collect, or sell your online activity."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}