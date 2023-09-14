Google parent Alphabet cuts hundreds of positions from global recruitment team

Google parent company Alphabet announced Wednesday that it is laying off employees from its global recruiting team as the tech giant continues to slow hiring

The decision to let go of a few hundred of positions is not part of a wide-scale layoff and will retain a significant majority of the team for hiring critical roles, the report said.

The California-based tech giant is the first "Big Tech" company to lay off employees this quarter, after rivals like Meta, Microsoft and Amazon downsized aggressively earlier in 2023 as a weak economy put an end to their pandemic-led hiring sprees.

Alphabet cut about 12,000 jobs, nearly 6% of the workforce worldwide in January, in teams including recruitment and engineering. The narrative followed days after Microsoft announced to slash 10,000 positions weeks after Amazon announced 18,000 job cuts.

According to a report by employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas job cuts in the US rose more than threefold in August from July and nearly fourfold compared with a year ago period.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that new claims for state unemployment benefits would rise by about 8% in the week ended Sept. 9, after having fallen 13,000 to 216,000 in the prior seven-day period.