Google Pay app temporarily taken down from Apple App Store

Google Pay app temporarily taken down from Apple App Store1 min read . 05:12 PM IST
- The app will continue to be available on the Google Play Store for Android users
- iOS users might face some failures while making transactions on the Google Pay app
Google Pay app which was earlier known as Tez has been taken down from Apple’s App Store. A general search for the application is not providing the link to download the application. However, the App Store is suggesting similar applications.
According to a report by Indian Express, a Google spokesperson has claimed that the application has been taken down due from the app store due to an issue. The representative claimed that the payment app will be listed again on the App Store when the issue is fixed.
The spokesperson mentioned that the app will continue to be available on the Google Play Store for Android users. On the other hand, iOS users might face some failures while making transactions on the Google Pay app.
There’s no timeline provided by the company regarding a possible fix. However, even users who have the app downloaded in the iPhone might have to update it once the revised version has been listed on the Apple App Store. Google has encouraged current users facing issues with the app to contact their support team.
