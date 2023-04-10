Google Pay glitch gives lucky users this much amount. Here's what happened

Google Pay glitch gives lucky users this much amount. Here's what happened2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:24 AM IST
- Mishaal Rahman, a journalist, took to Twitter to share his experience with the Google Pay glitch. He expressed surprise as he noticed that he had received $46 in ‘rewards’ for ‘dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience’ when he opened the app.
Google Pay users were in for a rare surprise when a glitch accidentally credited extra money to their accounts. Several internet users reported receiving additional funds, with the transactions ranging from USD 10 to USD 1,000 (approximately ₹80,000 when converted to INR). It is not every day that you hear about a technical issue that actually results in users receiving extra cash.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×