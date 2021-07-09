Google Pay: How much money can you transfer in a day1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2021, 04:09 PM IST

UPI applications have become a preferred mode of online payment with many players in the market including Google Pay, Phone Pe, Paytm and many others. However, the UPI mode of payment does have its own limitations. Google Pay has set a maximum amount that can be transferred in a day or month.
According to a support page for Google Pay, a user may reach a daily limit if:
However, limits can differ for Google Pay, UPI, the user’s bank, and Google.
In order to fix these issues, the user will have the following options:
Here are some more other reasons why the payment may not go through:
Bank limits
If your daily transactions are below the UPI limit and you’re still having trouble, try a different bank account.
Your bank might have its own limits on how much you can send or receive. Contact your bank for more information.
Other limits
To protect against fraud, some transactions might get flagged for further review. If you’re having trouble making a transaction and you don’t think you reached a limit, contact Google Pay support for more help.
Additionally, if a user tries to send or receive less than ₹1, the money won’t go through and you’ll get an error message.
