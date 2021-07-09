Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Google Pay: How much money can you transfer in a day

Google Pay: How much money can you transfer in a day

If a user tries to send or receive less than 1, the money won’t go through and you’ll get an error message
Livemint

  • A user's bank might have its own limits on how much they can send or receive

UPI applications have become a preferred mode of online payment with many players in the market including Google Pay, Phone Pe, Paytm and many others. However, the UPI mode of payment does have its own limitations. Google Pay has set a maximum amount that can be transferred in a day or month.

According to a support page for Google Pay, a user may reach a daily limit if:

  • They try to send more than 1,00,000 in one day across all UPI apps.
  • They try to send money more than 10 times in one day across all UPI apps.
  • They request more than 2,000 from someone.

However, limits can differ for Google Pay, UPI, the user’s bank, and Google.

In order to fix these issues, the user will have the following options:

  • Waiting until the next day to send more money
  • Requesting a smaller amount

Here are some more other reasons why the payment may not go through:

Bank limits

If your daily transactions are below the UPI limit and you’re still having trouble, try a different bank account.

Your bank might have its own limits on how much you can send or receive. Contact your bank for more information.

Other limits

To protect against fraud, some transactions might get flagged for further review. If you’re having trouble making a transaction and you don’t think you reached a limit, contact Google Pay support for more help.

Additionally, if a user tries to send or receive less than 1, the money won’t go through and you’ll get an error message.

