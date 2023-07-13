Google Pay introduces UPI Lite: How to activate, what it means for users and more

Google Pay has started rolling out the UPI Lite feature for users in India. With UPI Lite, Google Pay users can make everyday payments for everyday items such as groceries, snacks, and cab rides faster.

UPI Lite was launched by the Reserve Bank of India in September last year. It is a digital payment service designed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Users can send up to ₹200 money with a single tap from their UPI Lite account. The service does not require one to enter a PIN to initiate the payment. Aim of UPI Lite is to make digital payments simple and fast.

Although UPI Lite is linked to the user’s bank account, it does not rely on the issuing bank's core banking system in real-time. The UPI Lite promises higher success rates even during peak transaction hours. Users can load up to ₹2,000 twice a day and make payment of up to ₹200 at a time.

Readers must note that other platforms like Paytm and PhonePe have already rolled out the feature on their platforms. As of now 15 banks support UPI Lite.

Speaking about the roll-out, Ambarish Kenghe, VP Product Management from Google, said, "At Google Pay, we feel privileged to partner with the Indian government along with NPCI and RBI, in growing the reach and usefulness of UPI. Unique offerings and use cases are core to driving further adoption of digital payments in the country and with the introduction of UPI Lite on the platform, we aim to simplify small-value transactions by helping users access a convenient, compact and superfast payments experience."

How to activate UPI Lite on Google Pay

To activate UPI Lite on Google Pay, follow these steps:

Go to Google Pay app

Locate and tap on the profile icon at the top right corner of the phone’s screen

Here, scroll down and find the ‘UPI Lite’ feature

Tap on it. This will open a new screen with instructions and details about UPI Lite

Tap on activate UPI Lite.

Link your bank account and follow the on-screen instructions

Once the process is complete, you will receive a confirmation message stating that UPI Lite has been activated

You can now add funds to your UPI Lite account of up to ₹ 2,000