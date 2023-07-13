Google Pay introduces UPI Lite: How to activate, what it means for users and more

Google Pay introduces UPI Lite: How to activate, what it means for users and more1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Google Pay has introduced the UPI Lite feature in India, allowing users to make fast and simple payments for everyday items. UPI Lite is a digital payment service designed by NPCI and users can send up to ₹200 with a single tap.
Google Pay has started rolling out the UPI Lite feature for users in India. With UPI Lite, Google Pay users can make everyday payments for everyday items such as groceries, snacks, and cab rides faster.
