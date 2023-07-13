Google Pay introduces UPI Lite: How to activate, what it means for users and more

Speaking about the roll-out, Ambarish Kenghe, VP Product Management from Google, said, "At Google Pay, we feel privileged to partner with the Indian government along with NPCI and RBI, in growing the reach and usefulness of UPI. Unique offerings and use cases are core to driving further adoption of digital payments in the country and with the introduction of UPI Lite on the platform, we aim to simplify small-value transactions by helping users access a convenient, compact and superfast payments experience."