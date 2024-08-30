Google Pay rolls out ‘UPI Circle’ and other features at Global Fintech Fest'24: Here's how it works
Google unveiled new features for Google Pay at GFF 2024 in Mumbai, including UPI Circle for collaborative payments, eRupi voucher-based payments, and enhanced RuPay card support with Tap & Pay.
American tech giant Google unveiled a series of innovative features for its payment platform, Google Pay, during the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai, which concluded on Friday. Among the highlights is a new feature called UPI Circle, designed to enhance the digital payment experience by allowing users to include family members and friends as secondary participants in transactions without the need for them to link their own bank accounts.