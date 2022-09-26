Google Photo's cloud images gets corrupted: Report

Google Photo's cloud images gets corrupted: Report2 min read . 06:57 PM IST
- As spotted by 9to5Google, reports of this issue have been shared on the Google Photos Help page and some users have disclosed this problem on their Reddit accounts as well.
Google Photo users are reportedly complaining that the images they had stored on the cloud library over several years are getting corrupted. Users across Android, iOS and the web have reported this issue which is reflected in old photos, especially the ones which are five years or older.
As spotted by 9to5Google, reports of this issue have been shared on the Google Photos Help page and some users have disclosed this problem on their Reddit accounts as well. However, it does not look like that all the users are facing this issue. Google has even fixed the photos of some users over the last few days and the technology giant is expected to resolve the issue for all users soon.
Recently, it was witnessed by some users that lines and deep cracks affected some images on their Google Photos library. These damages were rampant throughout some pictures and other pictures started showing blurry and distorted areas. Moreover, some of the images were more damaged than others and users noticed white dots appearing on some of their images. In fact, some of the images were found with multiple patterns of impact
These damages on the digitally stored photos look like the ones that are caused by water damage on physical analogue images. Some of these affected users have also reported that the issue appears while downloading the image- for both individual downloads and even using Google Takeout.
To recall, Google has added a new collage editor feature earlier this month. According to Google, the Photos’ will select and trim the best snippets from the video users recorded back in the day and show them in the Memories. At the same time, images will have a subtle zoom-in and out effect. Moreover, users will also have instrumental music playing in the background of the memory. If users could not figure out the similarity, there will be a swipe up/down gesture to move between the different Memories. Additionally, there is a new feature inspired by scrapbook, Styles coming to Memories. Users can also share their entire Memories with others.
