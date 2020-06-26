Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Google Photos gets new design, logo, features to emphasize more on memories
The new icon is a simplified version of the existing Pinwheel design

Google Photos gets new design, logo, features to emphasize more on memories

2 min read . 06:22 AM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

Google has released a new update for its popular Photos app. The app became popular for maintaining the database of the user’s pictures via a common Google account. In the older update, the app also used to reveal memories in “stories" like format from past years. Google seems to be playing up that factor with the new update.

The company claims that more than one billion people use the app each month. They also claim that users go to Google Photos when they feel nostalgic and want to reminisce. Owing to this, the company has redesigned Google Photos by making it much more focused on memories. The new update will be rolled out over the next week on Android and iOS, according to Google.

In the redesigned version, the app will give photos and videos more prominence and bring search at the front-and-center with a new three-tab structure:

The first Photos tab will contain all your photos and videos, but now you’ll see larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. At the top of the photos and videos, there’s a larger Memories carousel.

The Seatch tab lies at the centre to give quick access to the user. There’s an interactive map view as well.

The Library tab contains the most important destinations in your photo library, like Albums, Favorites, Trash, Archive and more.

The user can now access shared content by tapping on the “conversation" button in the upper left corner.

Map view

In the new interactive map view of photos and videos, the user can pinch and zoom around the globe to explore photos of your travels. The data also gives you information like where you’ve taken the most photos around your hometown.

The location feature needs to stay on for the app to keep a track of the photos or the user can manually add locations to keep the photos organized and searchable

The app has also removed its automatic creations--like movies, collages, animations, stylized photos and more--from the “For you" tab. The company claims that the user will be able to hide specific people or time periods, and also have the option to control what types of Memories they want to receive.

New Icon

Google Photos also gets a new icon along with this new update. The Pinwheel icon has been refreshed and simplified.

