Google Photos: How to find out how long your storage will last

Google Photos users were disappointed when the search giant made an announcement this week claiming that they will stop providing free unlimited storage to most users. Five years after the platform was launched, Google Photos will stop offering the free unlimited storage feature from 1 June next year.

Starting 1 June, 2021, any new photos and videos that will be uploaded on Google Photos will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage that the user has purchased as a Google One member. The free 15GB or the additional amount of data purchased is shared between Google Drive, Gmail and Photos.

However, Google has provided some nifty tools to help users transition into a limited storage world. The company has provided a new tool that will analyse the amount of storage you have and the usage pattern in order to decide how many years/months will the storage last. The tool for this can be found here.

View Full Image Here's how the graph will show the estimated time till the storage will be available

The tool shows the amount of storage used by photos and videos and well as other the space used by Google Drive as well as Gmail. In order to access this feature, the user will need to be logged into the Google account.

The move from Google came in light of the growing userbase. According to the company, more than 4 trillion photos are stored in Google Photos, and every week 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded. Google claims that this change also allows them to keep pace with the growing demand for storage. Users invested in Google’s ecosystem have the option to purchase the Google One subscription which offers extended storage for a specified amount of time.

Despite the new deadline, Google claims that any photos or videos that have been uploaded in High quality before June 1, 2021 will not count toward the 15GB of free storage or the storage that has been bought additionally. Photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021 will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit.

