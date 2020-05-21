Google Photos has revealed new sharing options for its users. The new controls launched will enable users to share albums with specific person or people by using their Google account.

"Last December, we launched direct sharing to make it easy to share one-off photos and videos in Google Photos by adding them to an ongoing, private conversation in the app. Today, we're bringing a similar experience to shared albums. Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account. This gives you more control over who's added to the album," said Google Photos Sharing Engineering Lead, Sanjukta Mathur, in a statement.

Though users had a similar feature before, this new change will make it a default option. Once the user is in a Google Photos album, the share button will open a new ‘Invite to Album’ carousel that pops up above other sharing options like WhatsApp and Gmail.

"You'll still have the option to share albums in Google Photos via a link, which you can embed in an email, text, or blog to make it easy to share photos with people who don't use Google Photos or have a Google account," she added.

She also claimed that the users will have the authority to remove someone from the album as well. However, that will end removing the content added by that person as well.

"You have the option to turn link sharing on or off at any time and you can decide if you want to let other collaborators add photos to an album. You'll also be able to remove someone from the album, which will remove the photos and videos they added," she said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated