Google Photos new feature: Sharing albums much easier now

"Last December, we launched direct sharing to make it easy to share one-off photos and videos in Google Photos by adding them to an ongoing, private conversation in the app. Today, we're bringing a similar experience to shared albums. Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account. This gives you more control over who's added to the album," said Google Photos Sharing Engineering Lead, Sanjukta Mathur, in a statement.