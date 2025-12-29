Google Photos set to arrive on Samsung AI TVs with new smart viewing features: All you need to know

Samsung has revealed plans to bring Google Photos to its upcoming range of Samsung AI TVs, allowing users to view and rediscover their personal photo collections on a larger screen. The integration is expected to roll out with select 2026 TV models and will expand how photos and videos are experienced in the living room.
The planned integration will allow users to access their Google Photos library directly on compatible Samsung televisions by signing in with their Google account. Once connected, photos and videos will appear in a large-screen format designed for shared viewing, offering a more immersive way to revisit personal memories.
Samsung says the feature will allow families to view moments such as holidays, celebrations and everyday memories in a more engaging setting compared to mobile devices.
Google Photos on Samsung TVs will introduce curated photo collections organised by people, places and moments. These collections are designed to surface relevant memories automatically, helping users rediscover past experiences without manually searching through their libraries.
The integration will also work with Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, which aims to surface photos contextually through features such as Daily+ and the Daily Board. This means images could appear naturally throughout the day based on usage patterns and preferences.
Samsung and Google outlined several features expected to roll out in stages:
The Google Photos experience will be available on Samsung TV models released in 2026, with support for selected existing models through future software updates. Users will need a Google account with photo backups enabled. Availability may vary by region and model, and some features will roll out gradually throughout the year.
Samsung says the goal is to turn the television into a central space for revisiting personal memories, extending the role of the TV beyond entertainment into everyday digital life.
