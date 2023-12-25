Google Photos provides a fantastic way to enhance the visual appeal of your Christmas celebration videos. This widely embraced platform, which has gradually replaced the Gallery app on numerous Android devices, initially served as a simple backup solution for photos and videos. Over time, Google Photos has evolved into a formidable AI-driven tool, boasting features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

Now, apart from safeguarding your cherished memories, you can effortlessly transform them into captivating videos by incorporating various effects for a more appealing and engaging viewing experience.

While numerous third-party apps with comparable features are accessible on the Google Play Store, Google Photos distinguishes itself by enabling users to apply filters, crop photos, and perform various edits directly on their mobile devices or computers.

Beyond merely adjusting video attributes like brightness and contrast, the platform offers an array of video styles to elevate their visual impact on social media. These filters range from subtle enhancements to transformative changes, providing users with the tools to give their videos a significant makeover if desired.

While a multitude of third-party apps with comparable functionalities can be found on the Google Play Store, it is crucial to highlight that the effects mentioned are exclusive to Google Pixel owners or individuals subscribed to Google One.

Included among the video effects are Dust Mix, Paper Tear, B&W Film, Lomo, Light Leak, Film Mood, Chromatic, Fish Eye, Vintage, Layouts, Retro Film, and Poster.

To apply effects to videos in Google Photos, follow these steps:

1. Launch the Google Photos application on your Pixel device or any smartphone with an active Google One subscription.

2. Pick the video to which you want to apply effects.

3. Click on the Edit icon.

4. Locate and tap on the Effects tab.

5. Select one of the 12 available effects that you want to incorporate into your video.

6. Once finished, tap on Save Copy. Your video, now enhanced with effects, will be saved. That is all you need to do.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!