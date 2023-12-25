Google Photos takes holiday memories to the next level with exclusive video enhancements: Here's how
To apply effects to videos in Google Photos, simply select the video, choose an effect from the 12 available options, and save the enhanced video.
Google Photos provides a fantastic way to enhance the visual appeal of your Christmas celebration videos. This widely embraced platform, which has gradually replaced the Gallery app on numerous Android devices, initially served as a simple backup solution for photos and videos. Over time, Google Photos has evolved into a formidable AI-driven tool, boasting features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.