Thu Oct 10 2024 15:55:26
Business News/ Technology / News/  Google Photos' upcoming feature to flag AI-generated content in your gallery: Report
Google Photos’ upcoming feature to flag AI-generated content in your gallery: Report

Livemint

Google is reportedly adding features to Google Photos for identifying AI-generated content, including new tags for AI information. This move addresses deepfake concerns, although details on user presentation and the launch date are yet to be confirmed.

American tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature for its photo and video sharing platform, Google Photos, which will allow users to identify whether an image has been generated or enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI).

American tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature for its photo and video sharing platform, Google Photos, which will allow users to identify whether an image has been generated or enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). This development, aimed at addressing the growing concerns around deepfakes, will involve new identification resource tags that reveal AI-related information and the digital source type of images stored within the app.

According to a report fromAndroid Authority, version 7.3 of the Google Photos app includes hidden code strings that indicate the upcoming functionality. Although the feature is not yet live, clues found in the app's XML files point to the addition of an “ai_info" tag, which could reveal if an image was created using AI technology. Another tag, referred to as “digital_source_type", could potentially indicate the specific AI tool or model used, such as Google’s own Gemini or other popular platforms like Midjourney.

This move is believed to be part of Google's broader efforts to combat the spread of misinformation and deepfakes, which are increasingly used to manipulate public opinion by producing hyper-realistic, digitally altered images and videos. For example, Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan recently filed a lawsuit after a company used deepfake technology to create ads featuring his likeness without permission.

While the exact details of how this information will be presented to users remain unclear, one possibility is that Google could embed AI-related data within the image’s metadata using Exchangeable Image File Format (EXIF) tags. This approach, however, could mean users would need to manually access the metadata page to view AI attribution, unless Google opts for a more visible solution like on-image badges, similar to Instagram's system for identifying AI-generated content.

Google has not yet announced when the AI attribution feature will become available to users, but its inclusion in the app’s code suggests that a launch could be imminent.

Published: 10 Oct 2024, 10:22 PM IST
