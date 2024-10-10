Google Photos’ upcoming feature to flag AI-generated content in your gallery: Report
Google is reportedly adding features to Google Photos for identifying AI-generated content, including new tags for AI information. This move addresses deepfake concerns, although details on user presentation and the launch date are yet to be confirmed.
American tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature for its photo and video sharing platform, Google Photos, which will allow users to identify whether an image has been generated or enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). This development, aimed at addressing the growing concerns around deepfakes, will involve new identification resource tags that reveal AI-related information and the digital source type of images stored within the app.