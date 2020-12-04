Google Photos users to get new Memories Live Wallpaper feature

Google Photos has a feature called Memories that highlights photos from past years. The feature is fairly popular with the users of the application. Google has added multiple features over the years to enhance the experience of the users.

A new update will introduce another add-on feature which is expected to come to roll out to users soon (if not received already). The new version of the Google Photos on Play Store, version 5.2.2, according to a report by XDA Developers, brings a new live wallpaper feature. As the name suggests, this feature will enable users to cycle through their memories right from the home screen.

Once the user has updated to the above-mentioned version of Google Photos, the new memories live wallpaper will start appearing on the stock wallpaper selector on the smartphone. If the user selects this option, they will get a preview of how the live wallpapers will look like from where they can confirm their selection. If the user is interested, they can look for the app update on Play Store.

Recently, Google revised its unlimited storage policy. The company announced that they will stop providing unlimited storage for Google Photos to users who were eligible. The company has announced that users who had access to this feature will only be able to get unlimited storage until 1 June. After which, they will have to pay for the monthly, quarterly or yearly for the Google One subscription, which is starts at a monthly fee of ₹130 in India. Users who don't opt for the subscription will get default 15GB space.

