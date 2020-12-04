Google Photos users to get new Memories Live Wallpaper feature

Recently, Google revised its unlimited storage policy. The company announced that they will stop providing unlimited storage for Google Photos to users who were eligible. The company has announced that users who had access to this feature will only be able to get unlimited storage until 1 June. After which, they will have to pay for the monthly, quarterly or yearly for the Google One subscription, which is starts at a monthly fee of ₹130 in India. Users who don't opt for the subscription will get default 15GB space.