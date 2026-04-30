Google Photos will now let you build a digital wardrobe and try on clothes virtually

Google is bringing the power of AI to Google Photos app, allowing users to try out clothes right from their gallery app. The new feature by Google seems like an obvious inspiration from the Cher's virtual wardrobe from the movie ‘Clueless’, where the main character could mix and match outfits digitally before deciding what to wear in real life.”

What can Google's Wardrobe do? In a blogpost announcing the new feature, Google said that the ‘Wardrobe’ feature will “soon catalog the clothes you're wearing in photos and create a digital closet that puts your wardrobe at your fingertips.”. The company noted that its new AI powered feature will automatically catalog the clothes you wear in your pictures to build a fully searchable digital closet.

Under the hood, Google Photos uses artificial intelligence to scan your existing photo library, automatically identifying pieces of clothes that appear in your past photos. It then compiles these items into a dedicated “wardrobe” collection right inside the app, giving you an organized view of your clothes.

Once cataloged, the feature allows users to filter out their digital closet by specific categories such as tops, bottoms, or jewelry, making it easier to dive deep and rediscover long-forgotten items that might be buried in the back of your physical closet.

Virtual try-ons and custom moodboards: The most ambitious part of Google's latest update is its virtual try-on feature which allows to preview how selected clothing items will look on them before actually wearing them.

The company noted in its blogpost that users can then mix and match items in their virtual wardrobe, share them with friends or save them on a digital moodboard. The company notes that it will allow users to have separate moodboards for various occassions like everyday work outfits, summer weddings, or an upcoming trip to Italy.

Apart from the obvious cinematic reference, the new update may also feel familiar for another reason. Google has been running several AI and Augmented Reality powered experiments which seems to the be core of virtual try on feature.

For instance, the company has been offering a Virtual Try-On featre since 2023 on Google Search, Google Shopping, or Google Images which allows users to preview how clothes look before buying them. The feature initially allowed only picking from a range of real models to find a body that matched their own.

However, Google later added the ability to upload a full-body photo of themselves and then see how the clothes will look on their body.

When it Google's wardrobe coming to you?