Google is likely to launch the Pixel 10 series, including the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, later this year. Leaked designs suggest a focus on existing aesthetics, with potential upgrades like a triple-camera setup for the standard model.

Google is reportedly gearing up to launch the Pixel 10 series. Recently, some fresh leaks have surfaced about its forthcoming flagship range. Following the launch of the Pixel 9 series in October last year, the tech giant is reportedly working on its successor, the Google Pixel 10 series, which is anticipated to debut later this year, most likely in October.

While Google has yet to confirm the launch, initial renders have emerged, shedding light on the design and potential enhancements of the upcoming devices.

According to a report by Android Headlines in collaboration with OnLeaks, the Pixel 10 lineup will include three models: the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The leaked renders indicate that Google is largely sticking with its existing design language.

The standard Pixel 10 is expected to measure 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm, marginally thicker than its predecessor, the Pixel 9.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro is also likely to see a slight increase in thickness but will retain its 6.3-inch display. However, it remains uncertain whether there will be improvements to screen resolution.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is reported to have dimensions of 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm, making it fractionally shorter than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, while maintaining its sizeable 6.8-inch display. The design will feature glossy frames for the Pro models, while the standard variant may opt for a matte finish, similar to previous iterations.

One of the most significant upgrades could be the introduction of a triple-camera setup on the base Pixel 10, a first for the standard model. The addition of a periscope telephoto lens, a feature previously exclusive to the Pro models, marks a notable improvement and could elevate photography capabilities across the range.

Google Pixel 9a Launch Expected Soon In related developments, Google is also speculated to release a more affordable variant of its previous flagship—the Pixel 9a—this week. Although the company has yet to confirm an official launch date, rumours suggest the phone will be unveiled on 19 March.