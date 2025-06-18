Google Pixel 10 series may feature dual speakers and SIM tray shift, leak hints

Google’s next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold, has been the subject of numerous leaks in recent weeks. Now, a newly surfaced report offers fresh insights into the design of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro—this time via an alleged protective case leak.

According to Android Authority, the protective case comes from Thinborne, a well-known accessory maker. The company has reportedly developed cases for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro ahead of their official unveiling. The leaked case design suggests that while the upcoming phones may appear similar to last year’s Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, there are subtle shifts in dimensions and hardware placements that indicate noteworthy updates.

The report claims that the Pixel 9 Pro can fit snugly into the case made for the Pixel 10, hinting at comparable sizing between the generations. However, the alignment of key elements such as port cutouts and the camera bar tells a different story.

Visuals of the leaked case suggest that the USB-C port and other bottom-edge components have been repositioned. Unlike the single-speaker cutout seen in previous models, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are expected to feature dual-speaker cutouts on the underside of the device. Additionally, the SIM tray, traditionally located on the side or bottom, appears to have been moved to the top edge in the new design.

There are further indications that the rear camera system has been slightly revamped. The case does not align perfectly with the camera bar of the Pixel 9 Pro, leading to speculation that the Pixel 10’s camera module will be marginally larger. The case also partially obscures the 5G antenna on the older model, reinforcing the theory that external hardware elements have shifted enough to warrant a redesign.