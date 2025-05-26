Google Pixel 10 series may feature vibrant colours, Android 16, and AI-powered upgrades: Report

Google appears to be gearing up for an August unveiling of its much-anticipated Pixel 10 series, which is expected to bring notable upgrades and a splash of new colour to its flagship smartphone lineup. The series is rumoured to include four distinct models, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold, all potentially powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G5 chipset.

According to a leak shared by Mystic Leaks on Telegram, the Pixel 10 family will likely offer a refreshed palette of colour options, with the base model introducing a vibrant yellow variant dubbed Limoncello. This marks a return to the company’s affinity for cheerful hues, reminiscent of the Sorta Sunny colour featured on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Leaked colour options The Pixel 10 is reportedly set to launch in four bold shades: Blue, Limoncello (Yellow), Iris (Purple), and Obsidian (Black). In contrast, the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to take a more refined approach with muted tones including Green, Sterling (Grey), Porcelain (White), and Obsidian (Black).

For context, the current Pixel 9 was released in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL were available in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian.

Adding a touch of personalisation, Google is also said to be preparing a collection of 40 themed wallpapers tailored to complement the upcoming colourways.

Specifications and Features Beyond aesthetics, the Pixel 10 series is expected to debut with Android 16 and integrate Google's proprietary Tensor G5 processor, likely offering improved AI and machine learning capabilities. Additionally, the devices may come equipped with a MediaTek T900 modem, enhancing connectivity performance.

Codenames for the new devices have also surfaced: Frankel for the Pixel 10, Blazer for the Pixel 10 Pro, Mustang for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Rango for the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold, reported Gadgets 360.

