Google Pixel 10 series to launch on 20 August: Livestream timings and what to expect

Google has officially confirmed that its annualMade by Google event will take place on 20 August 2025, where it will unveil the much-anticipated Pixel 10 series. This year, four new handsets will likely be introduced: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, marking one of the brand’s largest product reveals to date.

Livestream Details Across Key Regions The launch event will commence at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the United States. Viewers in Dubai can tune in at 9:00 PM GST, while those in India can watch the event from 10:30 PM IST on the same day.

The livestream will be accessible via Google’s official YouTube channel, as well as through the company’s Made by Google website, allowing global audiences to follow the announcements in real time.

What to Expect from the Pixel 10 Series Design-wise, the new Pixel 10 range is expected to retain much of the familiar aesthetic from its predecessors. Despite the lack of radical design changes, the internal upgrades appear to be the main focus of this generation.

All models are likely to be powered by the Google Tensor G5 chipset, which is expected to offer significant performance improvements. The series could also feature increased RAM and expanded storage options to meet current user demands.

The standard Pixel 10 variant is tipped to undergo a notable shift in its camera setup. Reports suggest that the device will likely adopt a triple-lens configuration, including the addition of a telephoto sensor, a feature previously reserved for Pro models. While the camera hardware in the base model is rumoured to be toned down compared to the premium variants, the inclusion of the third lens hints at a strategic repositioning of Google's entry-level flagship.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely compete directly with foldable devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, signalling Google's continued push into the foldable market segment.