Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9: Camera, price, battery, processor and what more could change

As anticipation builds for Google’s annualMade by Google event on 20 August, leaks and reports surrounding the Pixel 10 suggest that several key changes are in store for the tech giant’s next flagship smartphone. While the new model appears to retain many of the familiar elements seen in the Pixel 9, a closer look reveals some notable updates, particularly in camera technology, battery capacity, and performance.

Design-wise, early renders point to minimal visual changes. The hallmark camera bar is expected to make a return, and the device will reportedly keep the same 6.3-inch Actua display found in the Pixel 9. However, there could be a refresh in colour variants. The Pixel 10 is tipped to arrive in Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello, whereas the previous model was available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Winter Green, and Peony.

The most substantial differences may lie in the camera department. While the Pixel 9 offered a dual rear setup, a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 48 MP ultrawide lens, the Pixel 10 is rumoured to include a third rear camera. Though some lenses may see a downgrade in resolution, the new addition is said to be a 10.8 MP telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom. This could mark a significant step towards more versatile mobile photography on the entry-level Pixel.

Battery life could also receive a slight bump. The Pixel 10 is expected to house a 4,970mAh battery, up from the 4,700mAh unit in the Pixel 9. Furthermore, leaked visuals show the device positioned on a wireless charger, indicating the likely inclusion of magnets for Qi2 wireless charging support, suggesting improved alignment and potentially faster charging speeds.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 will reportedly be powered by Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip, succeeding the Tensor G4 used in the Pixel 9. This change is anticipated to bring improvements in processing power and efficiency. On the software side, the Pixel 9 is already running Android 16, so the Pixel 10 is likely to ship with Android 16 straight out of the box.

Following last year’s price increase from the Pixel 8 to the Pixel 9, raising the entry-level cost to $799, media reports indicate that the Pixel 10 will likely maintain this pricing. If accurate, this means the base model will again launch at $799, approximately ₹69,845 in India, offering some pricing stability in a market where costs often rise annually.

While the Pixel 10 might closely resemble the Pixel 9 in terms of design and pricing, subtle but important upgrades, particularly in camera hardware, battery capacity, and chipset performance, probably hint at a more refined user experience. With Google’s official announcement just weeks away, further details will soon confirm whether these reported changes translate into meaningful real-world improvements.