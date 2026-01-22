Google Pixel 10a tipped to launch in March with AMOLED display: What to expect

Google appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next affordable smartphone, the Pixel 10a, with fresh leaks now suggesting its design and key specifications. The handset is expected to succeed the Pixel 9a and will likely serve as the budget-friendly entry in the Pixel 10 series unveiled last year.

Design Details Emerge in Latest Renders Newly leaked renders shared by YTECHB provide a detailed look at the purported Google Pixel 10a from multiple angles. The device is shown in a black colour option with a familiar Pixel design language. At the rear, the phone appears to feature a dual camera system placed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera bar, accompanied by a single LED flash.

The Google logo is centrally positioned on the back panel, while the handset seems to sport a flat metal frame with visible antenna lines. On the right edge, the power button is placed above the volume controls. From the front, the Pixel 10a is expected to feature a hole-punch display for the selfie camera, along with relatively thick bezels.

Interestingly, earlier leaked images showed the phone in a blue shade with marginally slimmer bezels, suggesting Google may offer multiple finishes while keeping the overall design largely unchanged from the Pixel 9a.

Expected Pricing and Launch Timeline According to recent leaks, Google could unveil the Pixel 10a on March 5. In Europe, the base model with 128GB storage is tipped to be priced at EUR 549, while the 256GB variant may cost EUR 649. The smartphone is expected to be available in Berry, Fog, Lavender and Obsidian colour options. Indian pricing has not yet been confirmed.

Specifications and Hardware Highlights The Pixel 10a is anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness reaching 2,000 nits. For photography, it may retain a 48-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. A 13-megapixel front camera is also expected.