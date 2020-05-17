Google Pixel 4A could be much cheaper than iPhone SE 2020

Google Pixel 4A has been leaked a lot but the phone hasn’t received a launch date yet. However, that doesn’t keep us from getting details about important aspects of the device, like price. The Google Pixel 4A was initially being pegged neck to neck against the iPhone SE 2020 in the price aspect. The device was expected to launch at $399 for the base variant. However, new leaks suggest that it might be cheaper than the iPhone SE 2020.

According to 9to5Google, the company will be launching the base variant of the Pixel 4A at a price of $299. However, this will be the variant that comes with 64GB of internal storage. In order to level the playing field, we can compare the 128GB variant of the Pixel 4A with the base variant of iPhone SE 2020 (128GB internal storage). According to the leak, Pixel 4A will be able to undercut iPhone SE 2020 in this variant as well. The 128GB variant of the Pixel is expected to be launched at a price of $349.

While these are not India prices, which will be much higher, thanks in part to weakening rupee and higher GST at 18%, the Pixel 4A might be able to undercut the price of iPhone SE’s massive ₹42,500 price tag in the country.

As far as the launch is considered, the company was expected to launch the device before 22 May. Internal documents of Vodafone Germany, accessed by German website Caschys Blog revealed that the Pixel 4a will go on sale in the country starting May 22.

The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset along primary camera with 12MP resolution. The display is expected to be a 5.81-inch OLED unit with Full HD+ resolution. The display is also expected to have a cut out for a 8MP selfie camera.

