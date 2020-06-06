Google’s upcoming premium mid-range device Pixel 4A has been subjected to various leaks in the past and now new reports have surfaced which suggest that the company is planning to incorporate wireless charging on their next device. Google Pixel 3A, its successor lacked the provision of wireless charging.

A phone case maker’s listing hints that the Pixel 4A will be launched with wireless charging. Smartphone case maker, ESR has listed a cover for the Pixel 4A which reveals some important details about the Pixel 4A. One of the features that the website mentions is wireless charging.

The listing also shows some high definition images of the Pixel 4A clad in a clear bumper case by ESR. The images show that the Pixel 4A sports a punch hole camera at the front of the device. The device also shows a cutout for the fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

The Pixel 4A is expected to be priced below the iPhone SE 2020. Recent reports suggest that the company will be launching the base variant of the Pixel 4A at a price of $299. However, this will be the variant that comes with 64GB of internal storage. In order to level the playing field, we can compare the 128GB variant of the Pixel 4A with the base variant of iPhone SE 2020 (128GB internal storage). According to the leak, Pixel 4A will be able to undercut iPhone SE 2020 in this variant as well.

The launch date hasn't been officially unveiled but the device is expected to launch on 13 July. This could change in view of the ongoing protests in the United States.

