Google Pixel 4A expected to get wireless charging, punch hole display

The Pixel 4A is expected to be priced below the iPhone SE 2020. Recent reports suggest that the company will be launching the base variant of the Pixel 4A at a price of $299. However, this will be the variant that comes with 64GB of internal storage. In order to level the playing field, we can compare the 128GB variant of the Pixel 4A with the base variant of iPhone SE 2020 (128GB internal storage). According to the leak, Pixel 4A will be able to undercut iPhone SE 2020 in this variant as well.