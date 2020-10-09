Google Pixel 4A launched in India with price tag under 30,000: Details here

Google has finally launched the Pixel 4A in India. The smartphone will be going on sale for the first nearly after two months of its global launch. Google also launched the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 last month but it seems the Pixel 4A will be the only phone in the series that will make it to India this year. The company has revealed the first sale date and alsio the price of the new Pixel 4A.

The Pixel 4A will be going on its first sale on 16 October and the sale will be conducted via Flipkart. The sale of the device will start along with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Pixel 4A is priced at ₹29,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The official price of the device is set at ₹31,999 but the device will be available on a discounted price in a flash sale.

Google Pixel 4a comes in only one screen size, 5.8 inches, with the OLED display surrounded by narrow bezels. The display houses the selfie camera in hole-punch in the top-left corner.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G along with Adreno 618 GPU. The chipset has an 8nm architecture.

Unlike most premium mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 4a comes with just a single lens primary camera which houses a 12MP sensor. However, it gets features such as HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities and more. The front camera houses an 8MP lens. The Google Pixel 4A houses a 3,140mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.