Google Pixel 4A sale date leaked, launch imminent

Pixel 3A was an unexpected entrant from Google last year but this year’s Pixel 4A has been subjected to many leaks as it is also being pitted against another unexpected device, iPhoneSE 2020. The Google Pixel 4A has been leaked many times now but the company might finally be getting ready to officially launch the device.

A report by Gsmarena claims that the Google Pixel 4A may go on sale in Germany on 22 May. The report claims that the information is sourced from one of the countries prominent carrier network, Vodafone. The date has been spotted in the internal documents of the carrier. However, there’s no official confirmation about the same and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Along with the date of sale, the price of the device is also estimated at 399 euros ( roughly ₹32,600), The price in US is also estimated to be $399 (roughly ₹30,000). This price segment will pitch it directly against the iPhone SE 2020.

The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset along primary camera with 12MP resolution. The display is expected to be a 5.81-inch OLED unit with Full HD+ resolution. The display is also expected to have a cut out for a 8MP selfie camera.

