Home > Technology > News > Google Pixel 4A sale date leaked, launch imminent
Google Pixel 4A expected to launch soon
Google Pixel 4A expected to launch soon

Google Pixel 4A sale date leaked, launch imminent

1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 05:36 PM IST Written By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Google Pixel 4A may go on sale in Germany on 22 May
  • The date has been spotted in the internal documents of the carrier, Vodafone


Pixel 3A was an unexpected entrant from Google last year but this year’s Pixel 4A has been subjected to many leaks as it is also being pitted against another unexpected device, iPhoneSE 2020. The Google Pixel 4A has been leaked many times now but the company might finally be getting ready to officially launch the device.

A report by Gsmarena claims that the Google Pixel 4A may go on sale in Germany on 22 May. The report claims that the information is sourced from one of the countries prominent carrier network, Vodafone. The date has been spotted in the internal documents of the carrier. However, there’s no official confirmation about the same and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Along with the date of sale, the price of the device is also estimated at 399 euros ( roughly 32,600), The price in US is also estimated to be $399 (roughly 30,000). This price segment will pitch it directly against the iPhone SE 2020.

The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset along primary camera with 12MP resolution. The display is expected to be a 5.81-inch OLED unit with Full HD+ resolution. The display is also expected to have a cut out for a 8MP selfie camera.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Android R developer preview is most likely an early designation to Android 11 OS (Reuters)

Android R OS spotted running on Google Pixel 4 smartphone

1 min read . 20 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout