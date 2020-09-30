Google Pixel 5 launch event: Here’s how to stream live

Google will be conducting a virtual launch event for its next generation of Pixel devices. The company will be revealing the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G. The new Pixel 5 has been leaked numerous times ahead of the official launch. The leaks have not only revealed the designs and specs but also the price. However, with the event just hours from now, we’ll have all the official figures of the Pixel flagship.

How to Stream

The Pixel event is scheduled to begin at 11 am PT (11:30 IST). The event can be streamed live via the official YouTube channel of ‘Made by Google’. The event page is live and the event's name is ‘Launch Night In’.

Apart from the new Pixel devices, Google will be launching the new Chromecast and a new smart speaker at the event.

Pixel 5 Expected Specs

The Pixel 5 has been leaked many times ahead of the launch. Looking at the official images we can be certain that the company will be using a design language similar to the Pixel 4A. The screen will house a front facing camera in the hole-punch. The primary camera setup will come with two sensors.

Recently, the Google Pixel 5 was accidentally leaked in video by the company’s official Japanese account. The leaked video not only gave us a view of the front portion of the smartphone but also mentioned the price.

The tweet that leaked the video also provided a link to purchase the new Pixel 5 but the page was not live. The tweet claimed that the Google Pixel 5 has been priced at 74,800 Yen (which roughly translates to ₹52,000).

Going by the leaked images, we can also be sure that the Pixel 5 won’t be using an in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, the company will be placing a conventional fingerprint sensor on the device’s back panel.

In terms of performance, Google won’t be using the flagship Snapdragon 800-series chip for the new phone. The device will, instead, feature a Snapdragon 765 which is also found on the OnePlus Nord.

