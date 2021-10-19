Google will launch the next-generation of Pixel smartphones at its Pixel Fall Launch event later today. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first devices to sport the in-house Tensor processors, custom-built for the upcoming flagship smartphones by the tech giant.

The Google Pixel 6 line-up will focus on Android 12 and Material You design language, centred around the Tensor chip. The new Google smartphones will also feature new materials and finishes, like polished aluminium frame for the Pixel 6 Pro and matte aluminium finish for the Pixel 6.

The most noticeable design change would be the rear camera set-up, which have been housed inside a horizontal bar at the back of the Pixel devices. Google had said that the sensors and lenses are too big to fit inside a conventional camera enclosure, necessitating the shift to a camera bar which runs edge-to-edge close to the device's top at the back. The cameras are expected to include a 50MP sensor, along with an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens.

The Tensor chip will open better experience for the Pixel 6 users and employ AI and ML for this purpose. The new chipset will also bring the Titan M2 security chip to Pixel devices for better hardware security on the phone.

The Pixel 6 smartphones will run Android 12 out of the box and will receive four OS upgrades and security patches for the next five years, reports have claimed. This would keep the phones relevant till at least 2026.

Commercials for the Google Pixel 6 had appeared online a few days ahead of the launch, showcasing several features of the new smartphones. Not revealing much, the advertisements briefly talk about the features and the Tensor chips on the new smartphone.

Recent leaks about the expected price of the Google Pixel 6 devices indicate that they will undercut the competition from both Samsung and Apple by a significant margin.

Google Pixel 6 launch: When, where to watch

The Pixel Fall Launch event will be livestreamed on ‘Made by Google’ YouTube handle as well as the dedicated website for the event. The event will begin at 10:30 PM on October 19.

