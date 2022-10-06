Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch to launch today: How to watch the event

The Google event would launch a bunch of other products too, including the Google Pixel Watch which was first teased by the company in May. The American technology giant also teased a glimpse of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the successors to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Google will launch its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch today, at the ‘Made By Google’ event scheduled to begin at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). This Google event would launch a bunch of other products too, including the Google Pixel Watch which was first teased by the company in May. The American technology giant also teased a glimpse of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the successors to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, at Google I/O which was hosted earlier this year.
Here’s how to watch live streaming of ‘Made By Google’ event and details on all the expected products we know so far:
How to watch livestream of Google’s ‘Made By Google’ event
Google is all set to host the ‘Made By Google’ event tonight at 7:30PM IST. The event, which will take place in New York city, will be live streamed in India on Google’s YouTube channel.
Google has already announced the lineup of its products which will be launched at the event scheduled today. The ‘Made By Google’ event would include the launch of Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Google Pixel Watch. Additionally, the American giant will also unveil details about the Nest smart home portfolio.
After the announcement, these devices will be available for shopping at GoogleStore.com. Moreover, Google has already announced that Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are open for pre-order offers starting Tuesday in India.
Google Pixel 7: Expected specifications
The Google Pixel 7 is said to come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The AMOLED display is said to offer 90Hz of refresh rate. This upcoming handset is confirmed to be powered by Google’s customised Tensor G2 chipset, The smartphone is said to pack 8GB of RAM and come in two storage options- 128GB and 256GB
This smartphone from Google is expected to run Android 13 operating system and come with dual SIM support. The handset is said to sport a dual rear camera with 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 10.8MP selfie camera with face unlock feature.
Google Pixel is said to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is also confirmed to be powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset and run Android 13 operating system. The handset is tipped to house a 6,7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440x3120 pixel resolution.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications
This device from Google is said to pack 128GB of RAM and comes in two storage options which are 128GB and 256Gb. The dual SIM smartphone is tipped to house a dual rear camera with 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide lens. There is a 10.8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and wireless charging support.
