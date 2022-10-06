Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch to launch today: How to watch the event

Google will launch its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch today, at the ‘Made By Google’ event scheduled to begin at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). This Google event would launch a bunch of other products too, including the Google Pixel Watch which was first teased by the company in May. The American technology giant also teased a glimpse of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the successors to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, at Google I/O which was hosted earlier this year.

