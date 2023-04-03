Google has announced to host its annual developer conference I/O event from May 10 in the US. At the event, the company is expected to announce the Pixel 7a. Ahead of the expected launch, alleged colour variants of the smartphone have appeared online.

Leakster Paras Guglani has tipped that Google may bring Pixel 7a in five colour options. These may include Dinuguan Black, Crispy Kale, Mayo Cream, Tide Orange, and Vibrant Ube. The tipster further claims that the smartphone will be offered in 256GB storage model.

Google Pixel 7a will succeed last year’s Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a is said to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. It is expected to have a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED screen. The phone may offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. According to rumours, the smartphone may have a flat screen with a punch-hole camera cutout at the centre.

For camera duties, Google Pixel 7a is rumoured to come with a dual camera system on the back. The handset may have a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor on the rear paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera sensor and an LED flash.

At the front, it may have a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. Google Pixel 7a is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery. The handset may offer 5watt wireless charging support. The smartphone may run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Recently, alleged images of the handset have appeared online. Shared by a website phonecompares.com, the phone can be seen featuring a similar design as the Pixel 7. The images reveal a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The handset can be seen sporting the same wraparound camera module on the rear as present on Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7a may come with Samsung’s 8GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB internal storage capacity. It says that the phone will bear model number GHL1X.