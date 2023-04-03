Google Pixel 7a may be offered in THESE colour variants2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Google Pixel 7a is said to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. It is expected to have a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED screen.
Google has announced to host its annual developer conference I/O event from May 10 in the US. At the event, the company is expected to announce the Pixel 7a. Ahead of the expected launch, alleged colour variants of the smartphone have appeared online.
